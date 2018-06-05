0 Kate Spade, legendary handbag designer, found dead of suicide

Iconic fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead Tuesday in her New York City apartment of an apparent suicide. She was 55.

Det. Sophia Mason, a spokeswoman for the NYPD, confirmed to USA TODAY that Spade was found dead of an apparent hanging at a Park Avenue address shortly after 10:30 a.m. ET Tuesday. She said detectives are still on the scene.

Mason said Spade was found hanging from a doorknob.

Spade became a fashion force and cultural touchstone for her instantly-recognizable bags featuring modern, sleek looks with bold pops of color and feminine touches. Along with her husband, Andy Spade, she grew a small line founded in 1993 to an international behemoth bearing her name.

Spade was born Katherine Noel Brosnahan in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1962. She met Andy Spade at college in 1983, before moving to New York and starting her career at Mademoiselle magazine as an accessories editor. It was there she saw a need for practical yet fashionable handbags.

Along with her husband and mutual friend Elyce Arons, Spade launched the company with an iconic $155 black nylon handbag.

Paola Venturi joined the trio as design director when the company began to make shoes in 2001. All walked away from the company in 2007, one year after it was acquired by the group then known as Liz Claiborne Inc. for $125 million. The group subsequently sold off its other operations and became Kate Spade & Co.

Story developing.