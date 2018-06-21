XXXTentacion shooting: Suspect arrested, reports say

A suspect has been arrested in connection to rapper XXXTentacion's death, according to reports from TMZ and Sun Sentinel.
The news sites report Dedrick D. Williams, 22, was arrested by Broward County Sheriff's Dept. Wednesday on murder charges.
XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was ambushed by two suspects as he pulled his electric BMW i8 away from RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla. (The dealership lists its address as Pompano Beach).
He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:40 p.m. ET Monday.
This story is developing.
