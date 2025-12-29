The 20 most affordable cities in Pennsylvania to buy a house

Homeownership is fundamental to the American dream. It offers wealth, security, community, and countless other benefits. Yet for many Pennsylvania residents, the dream feels increasingly out of reach—even as incomes rise and mortgage rates fall. Near-record prices have made homes hard to come by and often even harder to afford, leaving buyers and sellers stuck and younger generations priced out.

But affordable pockets still exist. In cities across the state, residents can comfortably spend around 30% of their income or less on housing, which is widely considered the affordable threshold.

To find out where these cities are, Redfin Real Estate ranked the most affordable cities in Pennsylvania, based on their local payment to income ratios. All data is an average for the January-October 2025 period. To see the most affordable cities in the country, read this recent Redfin article.

#1. West Mifflin, Pennsylvania

- Payment to income ratio: 19.4%

- Median sale price: $177,717

- Median household income: $70,335

- Income needed to buy: $45,382

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,135

- See homes for sale in West Mifflin on Redfin.com

#2. Plum, Pennsylvania

- Payment to income ratio: 20.8%

- Median sale price: $267,007

- Median household income: $98,475

- Income needed to buy: $68,184

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,705

- See homes for sale in Plum on Redfin.com

#3. Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania

- Payment to income ratio: 21.4%

- Median sale price: $228,402

- Median household income: $81,860

- Income needed to buy: $58,325

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,458

- See homes for sale in Lower Burrell on Redfin.com

#4. Baldwin, Pennsylvania

- Payment to income ratio: 22.3%

- Median sale price: $226,712

- Median household income: $77,882

- Income needed to buy: $57,894

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,447

- See homes for sale in Baldwin on Redfin.com

#5. Whitehall, Pennsylvania

- Payment to income ratio: 22.8%

- Median sale price: $253,070

- Median household income: $85,000

- Income needed to buy: $64,625

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,616

- See homes for sale in Whitehall on Redfin.com

#6. Dunmore, Pennsylvania

- Payment to income ratio: 23.0%

- Median sale price: $226,607

- Median household income: $75,632

- Income needed to buy: $57,867

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,447

- See homes for sale in Dunmore on Redfin.com

#7. Bethel Park, Pennsylvania

- Payment to income ratio: 23.3%

- Median sale price: $316,071

- Median household income: $104,129

- Income needed to buy: $80,713

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,018

- See homes for sale in Bethel Park on Redfin.com

#8. Monroeville, Pennsylvania

- Payment to income ratio: 23.5%

- Median sale price: $240,344

- Median household income: $78,191

- Income needed to buy: $61,375

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,534

- See homes for sale in Monroeville on Redfin.com

#9. Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania

- Payment to income ratio: 24.1%

- Median sale price: $370,085

- Median household income: $117,518

- Income needed to buy: $94,506

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,363

- See homes for sale in Jefferson Hills on Redfin.com

#10. Munhall, Pennsylvania

- Payment to income ratio: 25.0%

- Median sale price: $170,055

- Median household income: $52,037

- Income needed to buy: $43,426

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,086

- See homes for sale in Munhall on Redfin.com

#11. Franklin Park, Pennsylvania

- Payment to income ratio: 25.4%

- Median sale price: $571,286

- Median household income: $172,200

- Income needed to buy: $145,885

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $3,647

- See homes for sale in Franklin Park on Redfin.com

#12. Murrysville, Pennsylvania

- Payment to income ratio: 25.7%

- Median sale price: $405,429

- Median household income: $120,685

- Income needed to buy: $103,531

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,588

- See homes for sale in Murrysville on Redfin.com

#13. Carnot-Moon, Pennsylvania

- Payment to income ratio: 25.7%

- Median sale price: $321,868

- Median household income: $95,777

- Income needed to buy: $82,193

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,055

- See homes for sale in Carnot-Moon on Redfin.com

#14. Greensburg, Pennsylvania

- Payment to income ratio: 25.9%

- Median sale price: $212,547

- Median household income: $62,977

- Income needed to buy: $54,277

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,357

- See homes for sale in Greensburg on Redfin.com

#15. Mountain Top, Pennsylvania

- Payment to income ratio: 25.9%

- Median sale price: $356,362

- Median household income: $105,286

- Income needed to buy: $91,002

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,275

- See homes for sale in Mountain Top on Redfin.com

#16. Progress, Pennsylvania

- Payment to income ratio: 26.9%

- Median sale price: $265,031

- Median household income: $75,362

- Income needed to buy: $67,679

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,692

- See homes for sale in Progress on Redfin.com

#17. Allison Park, Pennsylvania

- Payment to income ratio: 28.5%

- Median sale price: $403,748

- Median household income: $108,669

- Income needed to buy: $103,102

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,578

- See homes for sale in Allison Park on Redfin.com

#18. Shiloh, Pennsylvania

- Payment to income ratio: 29.4%

- Median sale price: $315,985

- Median household income: $82,205

- Income needed to buy: $80,691

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,017

- See homes for sale in Shiloh on Redfin.com

#19. Levittown, Pennsylvania

- Payment to income ratio: 30.3%

- Median sale price: $401,257

- Median household income: $101,619

- Income needed to buy: $102,466

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,562

- See homes for sale in Levittown on Redfin.com

#20. Weigelstown, Pennsylvania

- Payment to income ratio: 31.0%

- Median sale price: $284,638

- Median household income: $70,333

- Income needed to buy: $72,686

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,817

- See homes for sale in Weigelstown on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.