3-D hyper-realistic cat portraits bring comfort to grieving owners

Japanese artist Wakuneko started making hyper-realistic hand-felted cat faces three years ago.
She said she's been receiving many requests from people who have lost their pet.
Wakuneko asks her clients to share their memories and photos with her before crafting the felted portraits.
She takes up to half a year to create one 3-D portrait.
Wakuneko hopes her works will help her clients find solace.
Wakuneko has also started to make works inspired by shelter cats. She wants more people to know that many cats are waiting to be adopted.
