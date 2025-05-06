4 teens shot in Sharon

SHARON, Pa. — 4 teens were shot in Mercer County late last night.

Two 18-year-old men, one 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were at a house party on Baldwin Avenue in Sharon when one or more suspects shot into the home, according to Sharon Police.

All 4 victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Sharon Police are working with the Farrell Police Department, and McGonigle Ambulance and Elite EMS responded to the scene to treat and transport the victims.

Sharon Police say they are working to investigate this incident and identify the suspect or suspects involved in this shooting.

