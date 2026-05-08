‘I’m angry’: Mother of teen girl hit by vehicle frustrated after man’s alleged crime spree

PENN HILLS, Pa. — 14-year-old Prudence Sibley’s life changed in an instant.

Today, she’s in the Children’s Hospital after she and her friend were hit by a car as they were walking on the sidewalk on Doyle Street in Wilkinsburg.

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“Right now, they have rods and plates in her femur to stabilize it because it’s such a substantial break. They couldn’t do much,” Prudence’s mother, Angela, told Channel 11.

According to police, the man who was driving is George Mitchell, and witnesses told them that he swerved his car to intentionally hit the two teenagers.

“[He] drove past, hit them, and then turned around and came back and aimed at her and ran her over. Ran her legs over. That’s what the witnesses and neighbors said…they came out and helped,” Angela said.

Before hitting the girls, police say Mitchell was on a violent rampage through Wilkinsburg and Penn Hills, and hit two other people with his car.

Surveillance video shows the car swerving toward two men who were on the sidewalk on Sampson Street. You can see the car hit the men then drive off.

Detectives eventually found Mitchell’s car on Penny Drive in Penn Hills, which is where police were investigating the stabbing death of Jinx Hairston last night.

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No one has been charged in Hairston’s death.

Hours later, Channel 11 was there when police finally took Mitchell into custody.

“I’m angry. I want to know, does he know what he’s done? I mean, I can’t fathom a human being knowing that they did this to somebody,” she added.

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