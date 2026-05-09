Man accused of stealing nearly $3,000 of merchandise from local Lowe’s

A man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a local store and is suspected of other thefts across the area. — A man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a South Hills store and is suspected of other thefts across the area.

Keith Dille faces felony charges of retail theft and criminal conspiracy.

Police said they were called to Lowe’s Home Improvement on Mountain View Drive in West Mifflin at 11:53 a.m. on May 5 for reports of a retail theft.

Store managers provided video and photos of a theft that they said happened on May 3 at 4:56 p.m.

Police said that the video showed Dille moving merchandise to the front of the store before an unidentified woman enters, loads it into a cart and takes it all outside without paying after meeting with Dille.

Police estimate the two stole just under $3,000 worth of items.

In a police report, officers noted that a Lowe’s employee suspected that Dille was involved in several other high-value thefts at their other locations in the region.

State Police were able to identify Dille as the suspect based on previous interactions with him.

Police said Dille also has an active arrest warrant out of Wayneburg.

So far, he has only been charged for the incident at the West Mifflin store.

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