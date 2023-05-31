Many American workers dream of landing a six-figure job. Believe it or not, data suggests such high-paying roles are more common than most think. According to a November 2024 study from ADP Research, more than 1 million jobs in the United States pay upward of $500,000.

Of course, most workers aren't anywhere near that income bracket. The average salary in the nation was around $62,000 as of the first quarter of 2025, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. And while June 2025 BLS data also shows salaries have increased by 3.6% year over year, raises might slow down in 2025 compared to 2024.

Of all the companies surveyed by Payscale for its 2025 Compensation Best Practices Report, most said they aim to increase employees' base pay by 3.5% on average, compared to the 3.8% average salary increase seen in 2024. The exact amount of those raises varies by industry—business services workers might expect a salary increase of 5% this year, for example, while those in education and nonprofits may only see a 3% raise.

With that said, there are still quite a few positions out there that promise a hefty salary even before taking raises into account. So, what jobs are the highest paid in the country? Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in America using wage estimates from the BLS for 2024, released in May 2025.

Various engineering fields dot this list, as do those working in the world of computers and technology. As expected, medical professionals, as well as managers, make a strong showing. There are surprises, too. For example, an airline pilot earns more, on average, than a chief executive.

In the list below, jobs are ranked according to their mean annual wage. Mean hourly wages and nationwide employment numbers have also been included. Positions that reported only hourly wages because of the nature of the work were excluded from this analysis. Additionally, any occupation that listed "all other" in the name was excluded since the data may not accurately reflect every individual job in the grouping.

Stacker breaks down what the jobs entail, the skills required, and how interested people can get started in those fields. Click through to find out which professions offer the best-paying positions.

#50. Optometrists

- Mean annual wage: $140,940

- Mean hourly wage: $67.76

- Total employment: 41,890

Optometrists do more than give eye exams and prescribe glasses. They also diagnose diseases, injuries, and vision disorders. All optometrists obtain a Doctor of Optometry degree and pass the National Board of Examiners in Optometry exam.

#49. Aerospace engineers

- Mean annual wage: $141,180

- Mean hourly wage: $67.88

- Total employment: 68,440Aerospace engineers are in charge of developing, testing, and maintaining aircraft and spacecraft. Naturally, some aerospace engineers work on defense-related projects for the U.S. government, for which a security clearance is required. A bachelor's degree in engineering or a related field is a must for the job.

#48. Medical dosimetrists

- Mean annual wage: $141,420

- Mean hourly wage: $67.99

- Total employment: 3,970Medical dosimetrists play a vital role in the field of cancer treatment. They work closely with doctors and other medical professionals to develop a unique radiation treatment plan for each patient, depending on their specific tumors and diagnoses. To become a medical dosimetrist, you'll need a bachelor's degree in medical dosimetry or a related field, as well as a certification from an accredited medical dosimetry program.

#47. Database architects

- Mean annual wage: $142,620

- Mean hourly wage: $68.57

- Total employment: 64,770

Jobs in this field involve designing databases, setting standards for their use, and integrating new systems. Database architects usually need a bachelor's degree in a field such as computer and information technology. Many work at institutions that use large databases, including computer design firms, insurance companies, and schools or universities.

#46. Air traffic controllers

- Mean annual wage: $142,740

- Mean hourly wage: $68.62

- Total employment: 22,400

Air traffic controllers ensure that aircraft maintain safe distances, issue landing and takeoff instructions, and inform pilots of weather hazards. There are several paths to becoming a controller, including earning degrees offered by the Federal Aviation Administration's Air Traffic Collegiate Training Initiative. Three years of work experience in the field is also considered a qualifier for a job as an air traffic controller.

#45. Commercial pilots

- Mean annual wage: $142,960

- Mean hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 51,830

To become a commercial airplane or helicopter pilot, a trainee must obtain a commercial pilot certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration. Airline pilots also need an Airline Transport Pilot certificate. Commercial pilots can also become instructors and teach others using simulators and dual-controlled aircraft.

#44. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

- Mean annual wage: $143,110

- Mean hourly wage: $68.80

- Total employment: 25,580

These law enforcers arbitrate, advise, adjudicate, and administer justice in courts of law. In criminal cases, judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates can issue sentences. Meanwhile, in civil cases, they determine liability. All three types of judges can also perform wedding ceremonies. Most judges are graduates of law school, and many hold doctorate degrees.

#43. Software developers

- Mean annual wage: $144,570

- Mean hourly wage: $69.50

- Total employment: 1,654,440

Software developers responsible for designing computer applications or programs usually need a bachelor's degree in computer and information technology or a similar field. Some employers require a master's degree.

#42. Advertising and promotions managers

- Mean annual wage: $149,270

- Mean hourly wage: $71.76

- Total employment: 21,100

These managers create posters, giveaways, coupons, and contests to spark interest in a product or company. Market research is a crucial part of the workflow for advertising and promotions managers. Many in the field hold a bachelor's degree in advertising or journalism.

#41. Purchasing managers

- Mean annual wage: $150,630

- Mean hourly wage: $72.42

- Total employment: 81,240

Purchasing managers oversee buyers, purchasing officers, and other workers who deal with materials, products, and services for a company. Most purchasing managers hold a bachelor's degree and have experience in procurement. Further certifications are available through the American Purchasing Society and other organizations.

#40. Computer and information research scientists

- Mean annual wage: $152,310

- Mean hourly wage: $73.23

- Total employment: 38,480

These multifaceted researchers invent new computing languages and tools, improve software systems, and solve complex computing problems. Most computer and information research scientists earn a master's degree in computer science.

#39. Petroleum engineers

- Mean annual wage: $153,560

- Mean hourly wage: $73.83

- Total employment: 18,970

Petroleum engineers are in charge of extracting oil and gas from below Earth's surface. They design equipment and devise ways to inject water, gases, steam, or chemicals into reserves to push out more oil or gas. To become a petroleum engineer, one usually earns a bachelor's degree in engineering, which is sometimes followed by obtaining a professional engineering license.

#38. Compensation and benefits managers

- Mean annual wage: $156,230

- Mean hourly wage: $75.11

- Total employment: 20,070

Compensation and benefits managers set pay and benefits structures, determine competitive wages, and choose outside partners, including insurance brokers and investment managers. Most managers hold a bachelor's degree, though further credentials are available through associations such as the HR Certification Institute.

#37. Computer hardware engineers

- Mean annual wage: $156,770

- Mean hourly wage: $75.37

- Total employment: 75,710

Computer hardware engineers ensure that processors, circuit boards, networks, and routers work effectively. These engineers also design new hardware and update existing equipment to work with new software. Most computer hardware engineers earn a bachelor's degree from an ABET-certified program.

#36. Personal financial advisors

- Mean annual wage: $160,210

- Mean hourly wage: $77.02

- Total employment: 270,480

Due to a lack of financial education in the United States, personal financial advisors can earn more than the average American by helping people manage their money and stay abreast of rules and regulations that can impact clients' financial plans. The barrier to entry for prospective personal financial advisors isn't too high; usually, a bachelor's degree suffices, but a master's degree and certification can be helpful.

#35. Human resources managers

- Mean annual wage: $160,480

- Mean hourly wage: $77.15

- Total employment: 215,520

Human resources managers oversee the essential acts of recruiting, interviewing, and hiring staff. They also mediate disputes and discipline workers. Aside from a bachelor's degree, many human resources managers attain certifications from the Society for Human Resource Management and other organizations.

#34. Sales managers

- Mean annual wage: $160,930

- Mean hourly wage: $77.37

- Total employment: 603,710

Sales managers prepare budgets, track customer preferences, project sales, and create pricing plans. They typically have at least a bachelor's degree and some kind of experience as sales representatives.

#33. Public relations managers

- Mean annual wage: $163,520

- Mean hourly wage: $78.61

- Total employment: 76,060

Public relations managers often need at least a bachelor's degree and sometimes a master's degree, as well as related work experience. Demand has grown for certain specialties within the field, including crisis management and celebrity management. Experts predict continued expansion and the need for such services.

#32. Podiatrists

- Mean annual wage: $163,960

- Mean hourly wage: $78.83

- Total employment: 9,520

These physicians specialize in foot, ankle, and lower leg problems, removing bone spurs, prescribing orthotics, and providing other treatments. To become a podiatrist, one must earn a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine and complete a three-year residency.

#31. Agents and business managers of artists, performers, and athletes

- Mean annual wage: $165,600

- Mean hourly wage: $79.62

- Total employment: 14,220High-profile celebrities often employ agents and business managers to handle promotion, representation, and other business or legal matters on their behalf. Considering the nature of the job, the vast majority of agents and business managers are based in California and New York. Almost half of these professionals have a bachelor's degree, though there are no specific educational requirements for this line of work.

#30. Physicists

- Mean annual wage: $166,000

- Mean hourly wage: $79.81

- Total employment: 21,340

Physicists develop scientific theories to explain the natural world and often present their findings in scholarly journals. They usually have a background in computer science, math, or engineering and hold a doctorate or postdoctoral training.

#29. Marketing managers

- Mean annual wage: $171,520

- Mean hourly wage: $82.46

- Total employment: 384,980

Marketing managers identify potential customers, assess product demand, and research competitors' services. In addition to holding a bachelor's degree, these managers usually have experience in advertising, sales, promotions, or marketing.

#28. Natural sciences managers

- Mean annual wage: $173,500

- Mean hourly wage: $83.41

- Total employment: 100,870

Natural sciences managers direct research and development; hire scientists, technicians, and other staff; and manage laboratories. Many earn a master's or doctorate and become licensed in their state.

#27. Architectural and engineering managers

- Mean annual wage: $175,710

- Mean hourly wage: $84.48

- Total employment: 210,340

Architectural and engineering managers optimize research and the development of new products, processes, or designs. Along with experience as architects or engineers, these managers typically earn a bachelor's degree and one of several advanced degrees, such as a Master of Business Administration or Master of Science in Technology Management.

#26. Financial managers

- Mean annual wage: $180,470

- Mean hourly wage: $86.76

- Total employment: 818,620

In this job, one develops strategies to meet a company's long-term financial goals. Financial managers seek ways to reduce costs and maximize profits. Most earn a bachelor's degree and have five years of experience in accounting or a similar field. A master's degree can also fortify an applicant's qualifications.

#25. Lawyers

- Mean annual wage: $182,760

- Mean hourly wage: $87.86

- Total employment: 747,750

The role of a lawyer is to provide legal counsel and representation to individuals, companies, or government agencies during legal disputes or events concerning the law. While lawyers are often associated with their work in courtrooms, they also file wills, contracts, and deeds. All lawyers in the United States earn a law degree—usually from an American Bar Association-accredited school—and pass a state's bar exam to practice.

#24. Computer and information systems managers

- Mean annual wage: $187,990

- Mean hourly wage: $90.38

- Total employment: 645,970

Computer and information systems managers—also called IT managers or IT project managers—lead the installation and maintenance of computer hardware and software, ensure network security, and oversee system upgrades. Some managers earn a bachelor's degree in computer or information science, after which they may also earn a master's degree in business administration.

#23. Dentists, general

- Mean annual wage: $196,100

- Mean hourly wage: $94.28

- Total employment: 113,490

General dentists examine and treat the teeth and gums. This includes filling cavities, teaching patients about oral hygiene, and removing damaged or infected teeth. A dentist must earn a Doctor of Dental Surgery or Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry degree from a program certified by the Commission on Dental Accreditation.

#22. Pediatricians, general

- Mean annual wage: $222,340

- Mean hourly wage: $106.89

- Total employment: 42,960

General pediatricians are doctors who specialize in the care of children. While this can include diagnosing, treating, and preventing disease, pediatricians also provide general care, including checking children's growth and development. To work in pediatrics, a bachelor's degree and a medical degree are required, as well as an internship or residency.

#21. Nurse anesthetists

- Mean annual wage: $231,700

- Mean hourly wage: $111.39

- Total employment: 50,350

Yes, a nurse anesthetist administers anesthesia. But that's just the beginning of what the job entails. These nurses also assist surgeons, physicians, and dentists and help patients recover from anesthesia. Along with earning a master's degree, nurse anesthetists also pass an exam and hold state licenses.

#20. Orthodontists

- Mean annual wage: $254,620

- Mean hourly wage: $122.41

- Total employment: 5,150

An orthodontist fixes misaligned teeth by installing braces and using other appliances. After completing dental school, aspiring orthodontists must pass the Integrated National Board Dental Examination and then obtain a license to specialize in orthodontics.

#19. Family medicine physicians

- Mean annual wage: $256,830

- Mean hourly wage: $123.47

- Total employment: 107,950

A family and general practitioner diagnoses, treats, and prevents common diseases instead of focusing on a specialized category of medicine. These physicians must complete all medical school and postsecondary education requirements.

#18. Prosthodontists

- Mean annual wage: $258,660

- Mean hourly wage: $124.36

- Total employment: 760

Prosthodontists help restore or replace patients' missing teeth or jaw structures. Aside from designing and fitting prostheses, including implants and dentures, they diagnose and help treat clinical conditions. The American Dental Education Association says that this might be a promising career for people who enjoy puzzles, are inventive, and like constructing and deconstructing things—but you'll need to graduate from dental school and go through three years of residency.

#17. Athletes and sports competitors

- Mean annual wage: $259,750

- Mean hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 14,370

Unsurprisingly, athletes and sports competitors compete in organized, officiated athletic events to entertain audiences. While there typically isn't an educational requirement for this job, competitors usually have years of experience combined with athletic talent and knowledge of their sport. They work irregularly, long hours, and frequently do so outdoors.

#16. General internal medicine physicians

- Mean annual wage: $262,710

- Mean hourly wage: $126.31

- Total employment: 66,640

General internists diagnose and treat afflictions pertaining to internal organ systems. Common ailments include hypertension, heart disease, and diabetes. Like other physicians, they must complete medical school and post-secondary training.

#15. Chief executives

- Mean annual wage: $262,930

- Mean hourly wage: $126.41

- Total employment: 211,850

Chief executives direct their company's finances and budget, negotiate contracts, and appoint managers. Many hold a Master of Business Administration or other advanced degree.

#14. Physicians, pathologists

- Mean annual wage: $266,020

- Mean hourly wage: $127.89

- Total employment: 11,800

Pathologists are specialized medical professionals who don't often deal with patients directly but rather conduct lab tests using samples from organs, body tissues, and fluids to help diagnose disease, provide treatment guidance, give prognoses, or determine the cause of death. The path to pathology takes around 11 years and requires medical school, a residency program, and board certification.

#13. Psychiatrists

- Mean annual wage: $269,120

- Mean hourly wage: $129.39

- Total employment: 24,800

Psychiatrists are specialized physicians who diagnose, treat, and prevent emotional, mental, and behavioral disorders. While a psychiatrist provides therapy and counseling, similar to a psychologist, the differentiating factor is that a psychiatrist can prescribe medication. Besides completing medical school, psychiatrists are certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

#12. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

- Mean annual wage: $280,570

- Mean hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 99,300

Airline pilots and copilots do more than navigate aircraft; they also master flight software and maintain flight logs, all while spearheading customer service for hundreds of passengers per day. Flight engineers ensure the safe travel of planes by monitoring instruments and other information, though the job is disappearing. Pilots must complete training and pass medical exams to be cleared to take off.

#11. Obstetricians and gynecologists

- Mean annual wage: $281,130

- Mean hourly wage: $135.16

- Total employment: 19,900

Obstetricians and gynecologists provide a range of medical care services, particularly relating to the reproductive system. OBGYNs are known for being the critical specialists around pregnancy and childbirth, but they also diagnose, treat, and prevent disease in addition to performing surgeries. Becoming a board-certified OBGYN requires extensive education and training, including at least four years in an accredited residency program after medical school, with at least six months of experience in primary and preventive care.

#10. Neurologists

- Mean annual wage: $286,310

- Mean hourly wage: $137.65

- Total employment: 7,700

The training to become a neurologist—a doctor who diagnoses and treats diseases of the brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves—is rigorous. The educational requirements include a bachelor's degree, a medical degree, a residency, and often a fellowship in a specialty such as brain injuries or geriatric care. Neurologists might treat strokes, epilepsy, Lou Gehrig's disease, Parkinson's disease, or brain tumors.

#9. Ophthalmologists, except pediatric

- Mean annual wage: $301,500

- Mean hourly wage: $144.95

- Total employment: 12,110

Ophthalmologists treat vision problems, prescribe glasses and contacts, and perform laser surgery. They also handle eye injuries and diagnose eye diseases. Some specialize in glaucoma, corneal disease, or reconstructive surgery.

#8. Emergency medicine physicians

- Mean annual wage: $320,700

- Mean hourly wage: $154.19

- Total employment: 33,680

Emergency medicine physicians are skilled, quick-thinking professionals who can make decisions and act immediately to prevent patients' deaths or further disability. These physicians have many specialties and subspecialties, from medical toxicology to underwater and hyperbaric medicine. It takes 11-12 years to become an EMP.

#7. Anesthesiologists

- Mean annual wage: $336,640

- Mean hourly wage: $161.85

- Total employment: 41,890

Anaesthesiologists are medical specialists who focus on keeping patients' pain at bay during surgeries. They care for patients' well-being and keep them safe by administering medications that help manage pain and induce temporary loss of sensation or consciousness. The specialty requires four years of an anesthesiology residency after four years of medical school and an undergraduate degree.

#6. Dermatologists

- Mean annual wage: $347,810

- Mean hourly wage: $167.22

- Total employment: 10,080

Dermatologists undergo advanced medical training to diagnose and treat patients with skin, hair, and nail conditions. They provide therapies and perform surgeries, from testing for allergies and removing skin cancers, tattoos, and warts to conducting cosmetic procedures such as liposuction. Once a dermatologist has graduated from medical school, completed a residency program, and become American Board of Dermatology-certified and licensed in their state of practice, they have continuing education requirements.

#5. Radiologists

- Mean annual wage: $359,820

- Mean hourly wage: $172.99

- Total employment: 26,290

These doctors differ from other medical professionals in their use of imaging technologies, including X-rays and ultrasounds, which help diagnose and treat diseases and injuries. Radiologists report and interpret what is revealed via tests to help guide the referring doctor. As with other specialists, their education and training requirements add up to at least 13 years after high school, including American Board of Radiology certification and continuing education credits.

#4. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons

- Mean annual wage: $360,240

- Mean hourly wage: $173.19

- Total employment: 5,330

Oral and maxillofacial surgeons specialize in conditions involving the bones and tissues of the oral and maxillofacial region, which includes the neck, jaw, mouth, teeth, and face. They can improve the way these areas function or look after diseases, injuries, or other patient problems. It takes 12-14 years to become an oral or maxillofacial surgeon.

#3. Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric

- Mean annual wage: $365,060

- Mean hourly wage: $175.51

- Total employment: 14,160

Orthopedic surgeons treat conditions involving the musculoskeletal system to improve their patients' quality of life. Some orthopedic oncologists remove life-threatening tumors. However, most care for patients with pain and mobility issues. To be recognized by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery, these surgeons must practice for 17 months and pass exams following medical school and a five-year residency.

#2. Cardiologists

- Mean annual wage: $432,490

- Mean hourly wage: $207.93

- Total employment: 18,020

Cardiologists help prevent and treat heart and blood vessel diseases. Since the vocation plays a crucial role in patients' health (and mortality), this specialty requires at least 10 years of training plus passing an American Board of Internal Medicine exam and career-long continuing education.

#1. Pediatric surgeons

- Mean annual wage: $450,810

- Mean hourly wage: $216.74

- Total employment: 1,050

Of the 50 highest-paying jobs in America, pediatric surgeons comprise one of only two careers that employ fewer than 1,200 people. They have one of the most arduous education and training paths of any physician and are responsible for detecting and treating abnormalities, diseases, and injuries in fetuses through adolescence.

