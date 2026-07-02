11 INVESTIGATES EXCLUSIVE: Man given tour of fire station, accused of stealing city radio

PITTSBURGH — Chief Investigator Rick Earle has learned that Pittsburgh Police are looking for a man they say took a tour of a Pittsburgh Fire Station in Carrick and then returned to steal a fire radio.

Channel 11 obtained surveillance camera images of the suspect and spoke with the mayor’s chief of staff about the incident.

Tune in to Earle’s report on Channel 11 News at 6 pm.

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