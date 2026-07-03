Mom accused of leaving baby in hot car while shopping in Beaver County

ROCHESTER, Pa. — A local mom is in jail after police say she left her baby in a hot car while grocery shopping.

Police say it happened around noon at Giant Eagle in Rochester Borough, Beaver County.

According to court paperwork, a caller told police he’d heard a baby crying and found an infant alone in the car next to him. By the time police got there, he’d gotten the baby out and moved it into his own vehicle.

“I know it could have been terrible. Thank goodness it wasn’t,” shopper Philip Colavincenzo said.

Court paperwork does not specify whether the car was unlocked. It does say the baby was in a car seat, but the seat wasn’t properly anchored.

Rochester Police found the baby’s mother Kai Lyn Boyd. She told them she’d forgotten the baby was with her, and she’d been inside grocery shopping for about ten minutes.

“Ten minutes, 100-degree weather. Doesn’t take long,” another shopper told us.

According to police, it was 91 degrees outside at the time and the baby’s seat was covered in sweat.

Boyd is facing a felony charge of “Endangering Welfare of Children” and is in the Beaver County Jail after failing to post a $30,000 bond.

“I hope that they can work something out where neglect isn’t brought to a criminal basis. It’s not going to help her or the child, is it?” Colavincenzo said.

“People make mistakes, but you can’t make that mistake, so, I mean, hopefully she learns a lesson, but maybe she needs to spend some time in jail,” shopper Joe Ruckert said.

We do know medics checked the baby, but it’s unclear how the child is doing.

Channel 11 spoke to Rochester Police, who told us they couldn’t share any more details at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group