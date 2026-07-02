Woman accused of leaving child, 5, unattended inside car blowing hot air

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — A woman accused of leaving a child unattended in a hot car is facing criminal charges.

Information shared by Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli’s office on Thursday said Munara T. Ismailova, 36, of Monroeville, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Murrysville Police were called to the Walmart on the 6700 block of Hollywood Blvd on June 7 for reports of a 5-year-old child left inside a car.

Police said the 911 caller discovered the door was unlocked and took the child inside the store until officers arrived.

It was 83 degrees and sunny when police arrived. They found the vehicle running with the keys inside, but said it was blowing hot air.

Officers said the child had a cellphone to contact Ismailova, but it was dead.

Store employees paged Ismailova. Police said 44 minutes passed before officers made contact with her.

Medics were called to evaluate the child, who was later taken to a hospital.

A translator was brought to the scene to communicate with Ismailova, who police say only spoke Russian.

Investigators said Ismailova told police she had only been in the store for 15 minutes, but surveillance cameras showed that she had arrived 23 minutes before the 911 call was made. She works as a delivery driver for Spark.

She was arrested on Thursday and is scheduled to appear in court in August.

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