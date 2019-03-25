92-year-old man fends off wild boar attack

ODAWARA, Japan - A 92-year-old man in Japan killed a wild boar in a fight for his life.
The man was in his field Sunday when the encounter happened.
The boar bit Hisao Kaito on both legs, but it got more than it bargained for when the bruised and bloodied 92-year-old used a hoe to kill it.
Kaito told his wife he used the hoe because his cane broke.
He was taken to a hospital but is not in serious condition.
