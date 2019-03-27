  • Missing man with dementia found after extensive search

    NORTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A missing man with dementia has been found.

    He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

    He was last seen about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at his farm in Armstrong County on Walker Road in North Buffalo Township.

    A group of about 50 people searched the wooded area near Walker’s home Tuesday night. A helicopter and dogs also aided in the search.

    Family members and first responders combed through the woods Wednesday morning and that Walker has gone missing before, but never for this long.

