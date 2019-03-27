NORTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A missing man with dementia has been found.
He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Paul Walker has been Found alive and well. Search team members confirm he was found close by.— Damany (@DamanyLEWIS) March 27, 2019
He was last seen about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at his farm in Armstrong County on Walker Road in North Buffalo Township.
A group of about 50 people searched the wooded area near Walker’s home Tuesday night. A helicopter and dogs also aided in the search.
Family members and first responders combed through the woods Wednesday morning and that Walker has gone missing before, but never for this long.
