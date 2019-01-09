  • Amazon's Jeff Bezos, wife announce divorce after 25 years of marriage

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife are getting a divorce. 

    Jeff Bezos announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that he and his wife, Mackenzie Bezos, are splitting up after 25 years of marriage. 

    They both say they will continue their shared lives as friends. They have four children. 

    Mackenzie Bezos, a 48-year-old novelist, is often cited in the Amazon origin story as having supported her husband's move off of Wall Street and into e-commerce.

    Jeff Bezos' net worth is believed to be more than $160 billion, making him the world's richest person.
     

     
     

