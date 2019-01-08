0 Young brother, sister killed in house fire identified

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two children have died after a fire broke out Tuesday morning at a home in South Union Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Firefighters were called about 5:30 a.m. to South Mt. Vernon Avenue.

Authorities said a 7-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother died after they became trapped in a bedroom. Their parents got out of the home safely, as did another family that lives in the home.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Officer identified the children as Ryleigh Weasenforth and Gunner Weasenforth.

Channel 11’s Cara Sapida is following the investigation for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

State Police confirm 2 young children were killed in this house fire along S. Mount Vernon Ave Extension in South Union Township. Very emotional scene. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/Ub9p1eJLTq — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 8, 2019

When firefighters arrived, loved ones were screaming for help outside the home, shouting that the children were still inside.

South Union Township Fire Chief Rickey McCormick said flames shooting from the home’s windows prevented them from getting to the children.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

“It’s hard. It’s just difficult to know that two young lives are lost, and it’s a shame. This is a small community here,” Trooper Robert Broadwater said.

Flames left the back of the brick home where the fire started charred, and melted siding and shutters off a neighboring home -- where relatives of the children live.

Siding and shutters melted off of neighboring home. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/hPflDq9CCL — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 8, 2019

Investigators said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

It is unclear how the fire started.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.