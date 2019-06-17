  • Are Lime e-scooters on their way to Pittsburgh?

    By: Julia Mericle  – Technology Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - A former Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) employee’s new role could suggest Pittsburgh is gearing up for the possibility of e-scooters. 

    Patrick Mondi, who previously served as senior business development manager at Uber, started as senior director of safety and global real estate operations at San Francisco-based electric scooter company Lime this week.

    Mondi said he would remain based in Pittsburgh.

