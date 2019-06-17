PITTSBURGH - A former Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) employee’s new role could suggest Pittsburgh is gearing up for the possibility of e-scooters.
Patrick Mondi, who previously served as senior business development manager at Uber, started as senior director of safety and global real estate operations at San Francisco-based electric scooter company Lime this week.
Related Headlines
Mondi said he would remain based in Pittsburgh.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- 7th American tourist dead in Dominican Republic while celebrating her birthday
- 4,600 cases of Pillsbury flour recalled over possible E. coli contamination
- Harry Potter festival coming to Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Man who gave free 'Dad Hugs' during Pittsburgh Pride goes viral
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}