Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from local autobody shop while owner was away

PITTSBURGH — Community activist and business owner Will Anderson left his auto body shop in Homewood last week, but when he returned to reopen the garage on Monday morning, he discovered it had been cleaned out.

He didn’t see any footprints in the snow, so he assumes it had been broken into before the weekend snowstorm.

Anderson showed Chief Investigator Rick Earle the empty shop.

The thief took off with thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment, including a torpedo heater, compressor and generator.

“It’s devastating, especially this time of year,” Anderson said.

Anderson said he uses the compressor to paint vehicles.

Anderson, who’s active in politics and the chair of the Allegheny County Democratic Black Caucus, was in Los Angeles for the Democratic National Committee meeting.

Anderson has operated his autobody shop in Homewood for 32 years and never had any trouble.

Anderson believes the thief broke in through a side door, but because of the size of the equipment, had to leave through the garage door.

He suspects it would have taken at least two people, along with a truck, to take all of the equipment.

Anderson is hoping a nearby surveillance camera at the Park and Ride lot may have captured the theft.

Anderson, who volunteers for all of his political work, says it’s disheartening, after all he’s done for the community.

“My positions are not a paid position. The only money that I earn to be able to represent the community honestly and unbiasedly and speak truth to power is because I’m a small businessman.”

Anderson said he can still do small jobs, but anything else is out of the question.

Anderson filed a report with Pittsburgh police, and he’s hoping authorities will be able to track down his equipment so he can get his business up and running again soon.

