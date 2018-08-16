BUTLER, Pa. - Kids in the Butler Area School District head back to the classroom Tuesday, so Channel 11 spoke to Superintendent Brian White about a series of changes in place for the district.
Two of the biggest items are all-day kindergarten and a new online portal where parents can view their child’s grades and updates in real time.
White says they have laid out a number of steps to make the transition as smooth as possible for parents and students.
"They will really treat children with such respect and comfort and I think that parents will be very happy," he said.
All-day kindergarten will last from 9:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Four hundred children are already enrolled throughout the district,
“We think this is gonna be a great thing for our community," White said. "The research is very clear that full-day kindergarten makes a substantial difference in learning for younger learners. They'll have expanded time in literacy and math as well as time to play and guided playing."
