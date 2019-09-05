Parents of students in the Elizabeth-Forward School District say they got a disturbing letter.
The principal wrote that a student at William Penn Elementary School made a list of people he/she wanted to harm and families affected were called.
A parent wrote to Channel 11, sharing the letter and saying his child, a fifth grader, was on that list along with 20 other children.
The letter says that local police and the school safety officer were all notified and appropriate actions have been taken to keep the school safe.
Channel 11 reached out to both the school district and police department, but have not yet heard back.
