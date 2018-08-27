0 How to get help if you or someone you know has been bullied

Bullying can happen almost anywhere: at home, in the workplace, on the internet and in schools.

According to research by the National Center for Education Statistics and Bureau of Justice Statistics, between 1 in 4 and 1 in 3 U.S. students say they have been bullied at school.

Who is most at-risk of being bullied (According to www.stopbullying.gov):

• Are perceived as different from their peers, such as being overweight or underweight, wearing glasses or different clothing, being new to a school, or being unable to afford what kids consider “cool”

• Are perceived as weak or unable to defend themselves

• Are depressed, anxious, or have low self esteem

• Are less popular than others and have few friends

• Do not get along well with others, seen as annoying or provoking, or antagonize others for attention

According to the federal government, there are two types of kids who are more likely to bully others:

• Some are well-connected to their peers, have social power, are overly concerned about their popularity, and like to dominate or be in charge of others.

• Others are more isolated from their peers and may be depressed or anxious, have low self-esteem, be less involved in school, be easily pressured by peers, or not identify with the emotions or feelings of others.

Resources on how to prevent bullying or how to get help if you know someone who has been bullied:

StopBullying.gov

UPMC Children’s Hospital Resources on Bullying

National Bullying Prevention Center

AHN’s Center for Traumatic Stress

