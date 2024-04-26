Tanker truck slams into car collision center in Murrysville; 1 person taken to hospital

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — A tanker truck slammed into a building in Murrysville Friday.

Westmoreland County 911 said police, fire and EMS units were called to Bowser Collision Center on William Penn Highway just before 3 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital from the crash scene. There’s currently no word on that person’s condition.

Channel 11′s Pete DeLuca is at this breaking story.

