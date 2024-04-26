Local

Tanker truck slams into car collision center in Murrysville; 1 person taken to hospital

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — A tanker truck slammed into a building in Murrysville Friday.

PHOTOS: Tanker truck slams into car collision center in Murrysville

Westmoreland County 911 said police, fire and EMS units were called to Bowser Collision Center on William Penn Highway just before 3 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital from the crash scene. There’s currently no word on that person’s condition.

Channel 11′s Pete DeLuca is at this breaking story. We’ll have updates through Channel 11 News at 6:30 p.m.

