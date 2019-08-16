  • New anti-bullying program going into effect in Butler Co. district

    A new anti-bully program will be in place for students when they return to class this year in the South Butler School District.

    According to our news partners at Butler Radio, the program is called Rachel's Challenge.

    It's named after the first student who was killed in the 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado.

    The program encourages students to see how bullying can be replaced by acts of kindness.

