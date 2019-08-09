When your children return to school, some of them will be facing tighter security.
Students in the South Butler County School District will go through metal detectors.
The superintendent told our partners at Butler Radio that after a recent threat assessment by Pennsylvania State Police, the district bought nine machines that will be placed at all schools.
Trained staff members will also search all bags.
