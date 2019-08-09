  • Local school district adding metal detectors to all buildings

    Updated:

    When your children return to school, some of them will be facing tighter security.

    Students in the South Butler County School District will go through metal detectors. 

    Related Headlines

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Butler County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The superintendent told our partners at Butler Radio that after a recent threat assessment by Pennsylvania State Police, the district bought nine machines that will be placed at all schools.

    Trained staff members will also search all bags.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories