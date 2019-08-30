Children ae no longer attending school with just a textbook in their backpack, many children are now using tablets like iPads.
Technology in the classroom is becoming the norm for many school districts and Channel 11 news found tablet-based learning is working but not without its challenges.
Reporter Liz Kilmer investigates the problem some local school districts are facing with using take-home tablets and the success, on Channel 11 Morning News.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
