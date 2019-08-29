NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - Police said a woman had two toddlers in her car with 500 stamp bags of heroin when she was pulled over in North Huntingdon Wednesday night.
Sheriff's deputies said they stopped the car on Route 30 for driving erratically and illegally changing lanes.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko will have a live report with where police say she was hiding the drugs, on 11 News at 6:15 p.m.
