  Local high school QB recovering from gunshot wounds after winning first game

    Updated:

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - The West Mifflin varsity football team is gearing up for their week two matchup as their star quarterback is recovering from gunshot wounds.

    Jaylen Dukes, 17, led his team to victory Friday night, scoring three touchdowns.

    A day later, he was shot.

    Police say Dukes was sitting in a car on Inland Avenue in West Mifflin when he was shot. Neighbors said they heard about a dozen gunshots, and police say they discovered 28 shell casings at the scene.

    County police told Channel 11 that two males approached two cars and started shooting. 

    Both cars were driven away, according to witnesses. Dukes was inside one of those cars and ended up on Auriles Street in Duquesne.

    He was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds to the legs and feet.

