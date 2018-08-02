  • Where to get free school supplies in the Pittsburgh area

    We’re just days away from kids returning to school, and that means a lot of preparation for parents. From new clothes and backpacks to school supplies, things can get really expensive. But there are places where you can stock up on school supplies for free.

    Here are some upcoming events: 

    Saturday August 12th
    Homewood Brushton Back to School Fest
    12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Crescent Early Childhood Center

    Sunday August 13th
    Baptist Temple Church Community Day Celebration
    12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Baptist Temple Church of Pittsburgh

    The Lord’s Church Back-to-School Fest
    11:30 a.m. at Monroeville Park

    Monday August 14th
    South Hills Interfaith Movement Backpack Distribution
    1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Baldwin United Presbyterian Church

    Saturday August 18th
    The Education Partnership Pack the Bus Event (an 11 Cares initiative)
    This is a collection event.
    8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Participating Giant Eagle and Dollar Bank locations

    Expect to Succeed Back-to-School Celebration
    11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hill District Education Council

    Sunday August 19th
    BME Back-to-School Bash
    1 p.m. at 743 Penn Avenue in Wilkinsburg

    State Rep. Ed Gainey Annual Bookbag Giveaway
    12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Destiny Internationals Ministries

    Arsenal Park Back-to-School Bash
    11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Arsenal Park

    Monday August 20th
    #WeArePPS Back to School Event
    1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Pittsburgh Langley

    Sunday August 26th
    Community Empowerment Association Book Bag Giveaway
    12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Community Empowerment Association

    Windgap/Chartiers City Back-to-School Community Day
    12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Chartiers Playground and Field

    Wilkinsburg Community Family Festival
    11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Hunter Park

    Here are some other options (if you qualify):

    Bountiful Blessing of Allegheny County
    334 East 22nd Avenue
    Munhall, PA 15120
    Serves: Munhall, Dravosburg, Pittsburgh, Brighton Heights
    Hours of Operation: 2nd and 4th Saturday 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    Phone: (717) 802-1222

    Feed My Sheep Outreach Ministries
    540 East Long Avenue
    New Castle, PA 16101
    Serves: Lawrence County
    House of Operation: Tuesday 11 a.m. to1 p.m., Outreach: Wednesday/Thursday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    Phone: (724) 856-3653

    Grove City Area United Way
    119 S. Broad Street
    Grove City, PA 16127
    Serves: Must live within Grove City Area School District
    Hours of Operation: Variable
    Phone: (724) 458-4527

    Indiana Back to School Bash
    Church Street between 6th and 7th Streets
    Indiana, PA 15701
    Serves: Low income families
    Hours of Operation: Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
    Phone: (724) 549-5862

    Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania – Greensburg Service and Worship Center
    131 East Otterman Street
    Greensburg, PA 15601
    Serves: Westmoreland County, 15619, 15633, 15601, 15635, 15662, Bovard, Forbes Road, Greensburg, Hannastown, Luxor
    Hours of Operation: Weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
    Phone: (724) 834-3335

    Stewart Avenue Lutheran Church – Food Pantry
    2810 Brownsville Road
    Pittsburgh, PA 15227
    Serves: Parts of Carrick, Brentwood and Baldwin
    Hours of Operation: 3rd Saturday 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
    Phone: (412) 881-4448

    United Way of Venango County – Stuff a Bus
    1999 Allegheny Boulevard
    Reno, PA 16343
    Serves: Venango County
    Hours of Operation: Call for information
    Phone: (814) 676-6545

    Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania – All of Us Care
    1650 Main Street
    Pittsburgh, PA 15215
    Serves: Fox Chapel Area School District and the surrounding communities of the Lower Allegheny Valley Area
    Hours of Operation: Weekdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    Phone: (412) 782-5344

    Waynesboro Community and Human Services Clothing Bank
    123 Walnut Street
    Waynesboro, PA 17268
    Serves: Residents of Waynesboro & Greencastle-Antrim School District
    Hours of Operation: Monday, Tuesday, Friday 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    Phone: (717) 762-6941
     

     
     

