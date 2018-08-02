We’re just days away from kids returning to school, and that means a lot of preparation for parents. From new clothes and backpacks to school supplies, things can get really expensive. But there are places where you can stock up on school supplies for free.
Here are some upcoming events:
Saturday August 12th
Homewood Brushton Back to School Fest
12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Crescent Early Childhood Center
Sunday August 13th
Baptist Temple Church Community Day Celebration
12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Baptist Temple Church of Pittsburgh
The Lord’s Church Back-to-School Fest
11:30 a.m. at Monroeville Park
Monday August 14th
South Hills Interfaith Movement Backpack Distribution
1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Baldwin United Presbyterian Church
Saturday August 18th
The Education Partnership Pack the Bus Event (an 11 Cares initiative)
This is a collection event.
8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Participating Giant Eagle and Dollar Bank locations
Expect to Succeed Back-to-School Celebration
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hill District Education Council
Sunday August 19th
BME Back-to-School Bash
1 p.m. at 743 Penn Avenue in Wilkinsburg
State Rep. Ed Gainey Annual Bookbag Giveaway
12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Destiny Internationals Ministries
Arsenal Park Back-to-School Bash
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Arsenal Park
Monday August 20th
#WeArePPS Back to School Event
1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Pittsburgh Langley
Sunday August 26th
Community Empowerment Association Book Bag Giveaway
12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Community Empowerment Association
Windgap/Chartiers City Back-to-School Community Day
12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Chartiers Playground and Field
Wilkinsburg Community Family Festival
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Hunter Park
Channel 11 News is your home for Back to School coverage.
We’ll have teams of reporters and photographers, as well as Chopper 11 and traffic reporterTrisha Pittman guiding you through the first days of the school year, every weekday on Channel 11 News from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Here are some other options (if you qualify):
Bountiful Blessing of Allegheny County
334 East 22nd Avenue
Munhall, PA 15120
Serves: Munhall, Dravosburg, Pittsburgh, Brighton Heights
Hours of Operation: 2nd and 4th Saturday 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Phone: (717) 802-1222
Feed My Sheep Outreach Ministries
540 East Long Avenue
New Castle, PA 16101
Serves: Lawrence County
House of Operation: Tuesday 11 a.m. to1 p.m., Outreach: Wednesday/Thursday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Phone: (724) 856-3653
Grove City Area United Way
119 S. Broad Street
Grove City, PA 16127
Serves: Must live within Grove City Area School District
Hours of Operation: Variable
Phone: (724) 458-4527
Indiana Back to School Bash
Church Street between 6th and 7th Streets
Indiana, PA 15701
Serves: Low income families
Hours of Operation: Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Phone: (724) 549-5862
Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania – Greensburg Service and Worship Center
131 East Otterman Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Serves: Westmoreland County, 15619, 15633, 15601, 15635, 15662, Bovard, Forbes Road, Greensburg, Hannastown, Luxor
Hours of Operation: Weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Phone: (724) 834-3335
Stewart Avenue Lutheran Church – Food Pantry
2810 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Serves: Parts of Carrick, Brentwood and Baldwin
Hours of Operation: 3rd Saturday 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Phone: (412) 881-4448
United Way of Venango County – Stuff a Bus
1999 Allegheny Boulevard
Reno, PA 16343
Serves: Venango County
Hours of Operation: Call for information
Phone: (814) 676-6545
Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania – All of Us Care
1650 Main Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
Serves: Fox Chapel Area School District and the surrounding communities of the Lower Allegheny Valley Area
Hours of Operation: Weekdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Phone: (412) 782-5344
Waynesboro Community and Human Services Clothing Bank
123 Walnut Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
Serves: Residents of Waynesboro & Greencastle-Antrim School District
Hours of Operation: Monday, Tuesday, Friday 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Phone: (717) 762-6941
