0 Where to get free school supplies in the Pittsburgh area

We’re just days away from kids returning to school, and that means a lot of preparation for parents. From new clothes and backpacks to school supplies, things can get really expensive. But there are places where you can stock up on school supplies for free.

Here are some upcoming events:

Saturday August 12th

Homewood Brushton Back to School Fest

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Crescent Early Childhood Center

Sunday August 13th

Baptist Temple Church Community Day Celebration

12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Baptist Temple Church of Pittsburgh

The Lord’s Church Back-to-School Fest

11:30 a.m. at Monroeville Park

Monday August 14th

South Hills Interfaith Movement Backpack Distribution

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Baldwin United Presbyterian Church

Saturday August 18th

The Education Partnership Pack the Bus Event (an 11 Cares initiative)

This is a collection event.

8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Participating Giant Eagle and Dollar Bank locations

Expect to Succeed Back-to-School Celebration

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hill District Education Council

Sunday August 19th

BME Back-to-School Bash

1 p.m. at 743 Penn Avenue in Wilkinsburg

State Rep. Ed Gainey Annual Bookbag Giveaway

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Destiny Internationals Ministries

Arsenal Park Back-to-School Bash

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Arsenal Park

Monday August 20th

#WeArePPS Back to School Event

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Pittsburgh Langley

Sunday August 26th

Community Empowerment Association Book Bag Giveaway

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Community Empowerment Association

Windgap/Chartiers City Back-to-School Community Day

12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Chartiers Playground and Field

Wilkinsburg Community Family Festival

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Hunter Park

Here are some other options (if you qualify):

Bountiful Blessing of Allegheny County

334 East 22nd Avenue

Munhall, PA 15120

Serves: Munhall, Dravosburg, Pittsburgh, Brighton Heights

Hours of Operation: 2nd and 4th Saturday 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: (717) 802-1222

Feed My Sheep Outreach Ministries

540 East Long Avenue

New Castle, PA 16101

Serves: Lawrence County

House of Operation: Tuesday 11 a.m. to1 p.m., Outreach: Wednesday/Thursday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Phone: (724) 856-3653

Grove City Area United Way

119 S. Broad Street

Grove City, PA 16127

Serves: Must live within Grove City Area School District

Hours of Operation: Variable

Phone: (724) 458-4527

Indiana Back to School Bash

Church Street between 6th and 7th Streets

Indiana, PA 15701

Serves: Low income families

Hours of Operation: Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Phone: (724) 549-5862

Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania – Greensburg Service and Worship Center

131 East Otterman Street

Greensburg, PA 15601

Serves: Westmoreland County, 15619, 15633, 15601, 15635, 15662, Bovard, Forbes Road, Greensburg, Hannastown, Luxor

Hours of Operation: Weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Phone: (724) 834-3335

Stewart Avenue Lutheran Church – Food Pantry

2810 Brownsville Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15227

Serves: Parts of Carrick, Brentwood and Baldwin

Hours of Operation: 3rd Saturday 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Phone: (412) 881-4448

United Way of Venango County – Stuff a Bus

1999 Allegheny Boulevard

Reno, PA 16343

Serves: Venango County

Hours of Operation: Call for information

Phone: (814) 676-6545

Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania – All of Us Care

1650 Main Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15215

Serves: Fox Chapel Area School District and the surrounding communities of the Lower Allegheny Valley Area

Hours of Operation: Weekdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Phone: (412) 782-5344

Waynesboro Community and Human Services Clothing Bank

123 Walnut Street

Waynesboro, PA 17268

Serves: Residents of Waynesboro & Greencastle-Antrim School District

Hours of Operation: Monday, Tuesday, Friday 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Phone: (717) 762-6941



