Baldwin pool in need of repairs, won’t open in 2024

By WPXI.com News Staff

Baldwin Pool (Baldwin Borough Facebook Page)

BALDWIN BOROUGH, Pa. — A community pool that’s been cooling people off since 1972 won’t reopen for the 2024 swimming season.

In a Facebook post, Baldwin Borough announced that Baldwin pool needed too many repairs to open this summer.

Some of the updates needed include:

  • Concrete structure
  • Piping that feeds the water from the pool to the pump room
  • Pumps

Brentwood Borough has agreed to let Baldwin residents use the Brentwood pool for the summer and they can swim for the Brentwood resident rate.

Once the pool repair plans are finalized, the borough said it will share them with residents.

They do plan to reopen the pool in 2025.

