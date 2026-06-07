3 people die from injuries suffered during Mercer County house fire

SHARON, Pa. — Three people died a day after being rescued from a Mercer County house fire.

NBC affiliate WFMJ reports that the two-alarm fire started at 12:30 a.m. Friday in a three-story, wood-frame house in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue in Sharon.

Three adults and two teenagers were rescued from the home. Three of the victims were said to be hospitalized in critical condition.

On Sunday, the Sharon Police Department announced that three people succumbed on Saturday to injuries sustained in the fire. Police identified the deceased as 38-year-old Sarah Anne Jacobson, as well as juveniles Kevin and Izabella Jacobson.

A fourth injured person is stable, police say.

The fire continues to be investigated by the Sharon Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall, ATF, and the Sharon Fire Department.

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