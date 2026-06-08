Man found dead with ‘traumatic injuries’ in Pittsburgh garage; police investigating as suspicious

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in Pittsburgh Sunday.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, officers were called to the 5000 block of Comrie Way in Bloomfield around 7 p.m. for reports of a person found dead.

Officers arrived to find a man’s body in a garage with “apparent traumatic injuries.”

The man has not been identified. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

At this time, detectives are investigating the death as suspicious, officials say.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group