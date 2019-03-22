0 Bartender arrested, fired after he is caught on video punching woman during traffic dispute

DALLAS, Texas - A Texas bartender is out of a job and under arrest after he was caught on camera punching a woman repeatedly during a traffic dispute, say police.

Austin Shuffield has been charged with aggravated assault, interference with a 911 call and public intoxication.

Dallas police say it started with an exchange of words over a woman whose car was reportedly blocking a parking lot exit behind the High and Tight Barbershop and Speakeasy where Shuffield was working as a bartender. He can be seen on the video also holding a gun.

When the woman on the video pulled out her phone to call 911, Shuffield slapped it out of her hand and she hit him. Shuffield then delivered as many as five punches and uppercuts to the woman while witnesses recording the video can be heard gasping in disbelief.

The owner of the bar and barbershop where Shuffield worked says it was shocking to see such bad behavior from an otherwise good employee. "A very good employee somebody that never has anger or reached out in anyway to hurt or be violent towards anyone," owner Braxton Martin told KTVT.

The assault on video, especially involving someone who works in Deep Ellum, won't help the neighborhood's image, which has been tarnished by disturbances and crimes that businesses say are keeping people away. "I'm concerned for the safety of people coming down here because it's bad for business, you know. I want them to feel safe, men and women alike need to feel safe and not vulnerable when they come down to Deep Ellum. This is a very happy community so we don't like this at all," said Neal Wagner, who owns a scooter store.

So far, there's been no word on the woman's identity or how badly she was injured.



CNN/KTVT