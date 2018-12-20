  • Batman and robbing caught on store security camera

    COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - Police in Iowa are looking for two masked capers who hit a Council Bluffs gas station.

    Police released a picture from the surveillance video. It shows a man in a Batman costume and another in a green body suit.

    Officers say just before 4 a.m. the men gave the clerk a bag and the clerk filled it with money. The two men then left out the back door, and police have not been able to find them.
     

     
     

