Batman and robbing caught on store security camera

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - Police in Iowa are looking for two masked capers who hit a Council Bluffs gas station.
Police released a picture from the surveillance video. It shows a man in a Batman costume and another in a green body suit.
Officers say just before 4 a.m. the men gave the clerk a bag and the clerk filled it with money. The two men then left out the back door, and police have not been able to find them.
NBC/WOWT
