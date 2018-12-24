  • At least 2 people killed in Armstrong Co. crash

    SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - At least two people have been killed in a crash in Armstrong County, according to the coroner. 

    The crash happened on Freeport Road in South Buffalo Township.

    According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, two vehicles were involved in the crash and one of the vehicles flipped over.

    The road is closed at the intersection of Freeport Road and Prospect Road.

