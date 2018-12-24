SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - At least two people have been killed in a crash in Armstrong County, according to the coroner.
We're working to learn what caused the crash, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
The crash happened on Freeport Road in South Buffalo Township.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, two vehicles were involved in the crash and one of the vehicles flipped over.
#BREAKING: fatal accident along Freeport Rd. The road is closed at the intersection of Freeport Rd and prospect rd. Stay with @WPXI as we try to learn more information. pic.twitter.com/aPxQ2QXmwn— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) December 24, 2018
The road is closed at the intersection of Freeport Road and Prospect Road.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'Not the cop-calling type': Florida man accused of killing wife who had gone missing
- Accused fake dentist and husband facing new RICO charges
- Doorbell camera alerts homeowner to armed men at front door
- VIDEO: Health experts urging contact users to remove lenses before falling asleep
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}