  • Doorbell camera alerts homeowner to armed men at front door

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    COVINA, Calif. - A homeowner’s doorbell camera came in handy Tuesday when he saw video of two masked men armed with a gun, a tire iron and brass knuckles knocking at his door. 

    The video shows the men walking to the front porch, bandanas over their faces. 

    One man knocks on the brightly painted, red door. He holds a revolver in his right hand as he continues tapping on the door. The other man grips a tire iron in one hand, and a pair of brass knuckles cover his other fist. 

    The homeowner saw the suspects from his doorbell camera and called police, KABC reported

    The men knocked on the door for one minute, then left in a white panel van. They were gone before police arrived, KABC reported.

