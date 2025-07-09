Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Pittsburgh metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.
#22. Bethel Park
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 33,070
#21. Cranberry Township
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 33,632
#20. Dormont
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 8,120
#19. Blawnox
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 1,469
#18. McMurray
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 4,348
#17. Moon Township
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 26,917
#16. Leetsdale
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 1,090
#15. Pine Township
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 14,983
#14. Murrysville
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 20,839
#13. Ben Avon
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 1,919
#12. Indiana Township
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 7,270
#11. O'Hara Township
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 9,146
#10. Bell Acres
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 1,650
#9. Allison Park
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 22,108
#8. Fox Chapel
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 5,264
#7. Edgeworth
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 1,582
#6. Marshall Township
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 10,117
#5. Upper St. Clair
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 20,893
#4. Mount Lebanon Township
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 33,555
#3. Bradford Woods
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 1,204
#2. Franklin Park
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 15,273
#1. Aspinwall
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 2,866