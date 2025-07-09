Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Pittsburgh metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

#22. Bethel Park

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 33,070

#21. Cranberry Township

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 33,632

#20. Dormont

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 8,120

#19. Blawnox

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 1,469

#18. McMurray

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 4,348

#17. Moon Township

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 26,917

#16. Leetsdale

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 1,090

#15. Pine Township

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 14,983

#14. Murrysville

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 20,839

#13. Ben Avon

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 1,919

#12. Indiana Township

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 7,270

#11. O'Hara Township

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 9,146

#10. Bell Acres

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 1,650

#9. Allison Park

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 22,108

#8. Fox Chapel

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 5,264

#7. Edgeworth

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 1,582

#6. Marshall Township

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 10,117

#5. Upper St. Clair

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 20,893

#4. Mount Lebanon Township

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 33,555

#3. Bradford Woods

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 1,204

#2. Franklin Park

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 15,273

#1. Aspinwall

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 2,866