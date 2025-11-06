Comeback wins are among the most thrilling moments in sports — the lead slowly shrinks, momentum swings, and a game that once seemed lost turns into an unforgettable victory. Over the years, the Philadelphia Eagles have delivered dramatic turnaround victories, reminding fans that no game is truly over until the final whistle.

Using data from Pro-Football-Reference.com, Stacker compiled a list of the biggest comeback wins in Philadelphia Eagles history. Games were ranked according to the largest point deficit by the winning team. Ties were broken using the most recent game date.

Keep reading to see the 10 biggest comeback wins in Philadelphia Eagles history.

#10. Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Redskins

- Date: Sep 8, 2019

- Final score: 32-27

- Largest deficit: 17

#9. Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs

- Date: Oct 2, 2005

- Final score: 37-31

- Largest deficit: 18

#8. Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams

- Date: Sep 21, 2025

- Final score: 33-26

- Largest deficit: 19

#7. Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys

- Date: Oct 23, 1988

- Final score: 24-23

- Largest deficit: 20

#6. Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Redskins

- Date: Sep 17, 1989

- Final score: 42-37

- Largest deficit: 20

#5. Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Jets

- Date: Oct 3, 1993

- Final score: 35-30

- Largest deficit: 21

#4. Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants

- Date: Dec 19, 2010

- Final score: 38-31

- Largest deficit: 21

#3. Philadelphia Eagles @ Cleveland Browns

- Date: Nov 10, 1991

- Final score: 32-30

- Largest deficit: 23

#2. Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Redskins

- Date: Oct 27, 1946

- Final score: 28-24

- Largest deficit: 24

#1. Philadelphia Eagles @ Chicago Cardinals

- Date: Oct 25, 1959

- Final score: 28-24

- Largest deficit: 24