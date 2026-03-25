Pittsburgh Public Schools issues plea to parents about planned ‘downtown takeover’

PITTSBURGH — Over the last few days, videos have popped up all over social media showing teenagers physically fighting with each other in or near Market Square.

Now, plans of a “downtown takeover” are spreading across the city, where teens are planning to come downtown on Friday after school.

Pittsburgh Public School officials found out about the planned “takeover” and put out a robocall to parents, telling them this is not a school-sanctioned event, nor supervised, and it poses a serious safety concern for students.

They’re asking parents to tell their kids not to come Downtown and to talk to their children about avoiding unsupervised gatherings.

Pittsburgh police tell Channel 11 they are closely monitoring the situation.

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