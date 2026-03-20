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Biggest plays in Pittsburgh Pirates history

Major League Baseball history is built on moments — swings, pitches, and split-second plays that reshaped seasons and, in some cases, entire franchises. From walk-off home runs in winner-take-all games to clutch hits under October pressure, the biggest plays often came when the stakes were highest. Stacker identified the most impactful plays in Pittsburgh Pirates history using data from Stathead. Plays were ranked by their Championship Win Probability Added (cWPA), a metric that measures how much a single play changed a team's odds of winning the World Series.

#10. October 17, 1971 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: tied 0-0 (4th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: BAL

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Deep LF-CF)

- cWPA: 14.84%

#9. October 14, 1909 (WS Gm 6)

- Score: down 5-3 (9th inning, 0 outs)

- Opponent: DET

- Event: Out

- Play Description: Reached on E3 (catch)/Sacrifice Bunt (Bunt to C); D. Miller Scores (Unearned run)/No RBI; B. Abstein to 3B; O. Wilson to 1B

- cWPA: 15.90%

#8. October 15, 1925 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: down 6-4 (7th inning, 0 outs)

- Opponent: WSH

- Event: 2B

- Play Description: Double to LF (Fly Ball); E. Moore Scores (Unearned run)

- cWPA: 16.59%

#7. October 13, 1960 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: tied 0-0 (1st inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: NYY

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Line Drive to Deep RF); B. Skinner Scores

- cWPA: 19.22%

#6. October 17, 1979 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: down 2-1 (8th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: BAL

- Event: Out

- Play Description: Flyball: RF (Deep RF)

- cWPA: 19.82%

#5. October 17, 1979 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: down 1-0 (6th inning, 1 out)

- Opponent: BAL

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Deep RF); B. Robinson Scores

- cWPA: 29.25%

#4. October 15, 1925 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: tied 7-7 (8th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: WSH

- Event: 2B

- Play Description: Ground-rule Double (Fly Ball to Deep RF Line); C. Bigbee Scores (Unearned run); E. Moore Scores (Unearned run); M. Carey to 3B

- cWPA: 29.26%

#3. October 15, 1925 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: down 7-6 (8th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: WSH

- Event: 2B

- Play Description: Double to LF (Fly Ball); E. Yde Scores

- cWPA: 29.49%

#2. October 13, 1960 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: tied 9-9 (9th inning, 0 outs)

- Opponent: NYY

- Event: HR

- Play Description: *WALK-OFF*:Home Run (Fly Ball to Deep LF)

- cWPA: 36.74%

#1. October 13, 1960 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: down 7-6 (8th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: NYY

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Fly Ball to Deep LF); D. Groat Scores; R. Clemente Scores

- cWPA: 63.62%