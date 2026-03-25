PITTSBURGH — A large police presence is responding to a situation in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police were called to the corner of Stanwix Street and Fort Duquesne Boulevard at 4:14 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers were focused on a parking garage in that area.

Channel 11 saw a woman in handcuffs being placed into a police cruiser.

Large police presence responds to incident in Downtown Pittsburgh A large police presence is responding to a situation in Downtown Pittsburgh. (WPXI/WPXI)

No injuries have been reported.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for the latest updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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