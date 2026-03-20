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Biggest plays in Philadelphia Phillies history

Major League Baseball history is built on moments — swings, pitches, and split-second plays that reshaped seasons and, in some cases, entire franchises. From walk-off home runs in winner-take-all games to clutch hits under October pressure, the biggest plays often came when the stakes were highest. Stacker identified the most impactful plays in Philadelphia Phillies history using data from Stathead. Plays were ranked by their Championship Win Probability Added (cWPA), a metric that measures how much a single play changed a team's odds of winning the World Series.

#10. October 28, 2022 (WS Gm 1)

- Score: tied 5-5 (10th inning, 0 outs)

- Opponent: HOU

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Fly Ball to Deep RF Line)

- cWPA: 10.78%

#9. November 03, 2022 (WS Gm 5)

- Score: down 3-1 (8th inning, 1 out)

- Opponent: HOU

- Event: 1B

- Play Description: Single to RF (Line Drive to Deep CF-RF); N. Castellanos Scores; B. Stott to 3B

- cWPA: 11.94%

#8. November 01, 2009 (WS Gm 4)

- Score: down 4-3 (8th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: NYY

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Line Drive)

- cWPA: 12.10%

#7. October 12, 1980 (NLCS Gm 5)

- Score: down 5-4 (8th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: HOU

- Event: 1B

- Play Description: Single to RF; G. Gross Scores; R. Avilés to 2B

- cWPA: 12.77%

#6. October 19, 1980 (WS Gm 5)

- Score: down 4-3 (9th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: KC

- Event: SO

- Play Description: *ENDED GAME*:Strikeout Swinging

- cWPA: 13.52%

#5. October 19, 2009 (NLCS Gm 4)

- Score: down 4-3 (9th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: LAD

- Event: 2B

- Play Description: *WALK-OFF*:Double to RF (Line Drive); E. Bruntlett Scores; C. Ruiz Scores

- cWPA: 16.01%

#4. October 19, 1980 (WS Gm 5)

- Score: tied 3-3 (9th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: KC

- Event: 1B

- Play Description: Single to P (Line Drive); D. Unser Scores

- cWPA: 16.62%

#3. October 12, 1980 (NLCS Gm 5)

- Score: tied 7-7 (10th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: HOU

- Event: 2B

- Play Description: Double to CF; D. Unser Scores

- cWPA: 18.03%

#2. October 19, 1980 (WS Gm 5)

- Score: down 3-2 (9th inning, 0 outs)

- Opponent: KC

- Event: 2B

- Play Description: Double to RF (RF Line); M. Schmidt Scores

- cWPA: 19.55%

#1. October 12, 1980 (NLCS Gm 5)

- Score: tied 5-5 (8th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: HOU

- Event: 3B

- Play Description: Triple to LF; R. Avilés Scores; D. Unser Scores

- cWPA: 19.79%