Pittsburgh man sentenced to more than a decade in jail after child porn conviction

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man was handed his sentence on Thursday after being convicted of distributing child pornography.

Justin Hughes, 45, was sentenced in federal court to 15 years in jail, followed by 10 years of supervision, according to the Department of Justice. He was also ordered to pay restitution to a victim.

Prosecutors say Hughes sent at least two emails containing child pornography, including 11 video files and an image, to another person in Ohio.

Law enforcement connected the emails to Hughes, a registered sex offender in Pennsylvania with a prior sexual abuse conviction around 2007, the DOJ says.

Before handing down the sentence, the judge commented on how serious the offenses were and noted the harm done to a victim.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group