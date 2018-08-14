Bishop Lawrence Brandt was the fourth Bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg. He led the diocese from 2004 to 2015.
Bishop Brandt was born in Charleston, West Virginia in 1939. His family moved near Erie when he was young. He served in several diplomatic positions across the world before he was ordained as a priest in 1969 at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome. He was named Vice-Chancellor of the Diocese of Erie in 1984 and then named Chancellor in 1991. From 1985 to 1998, he served as Assistance Chancellor and Resident Chaplain of Gannondale Residential Center for Girls, a private rehab center for victims of violence or abuse in Erie. He became Bishop Emeritus in 2015 when Bishop Malesic took over the diocese.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}