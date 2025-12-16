Pittsburgh police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl.

Ryleigh Johnson, 12, was last seen on Roselle Drive in Glen Hazel at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

She is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black coat, tan pants and black boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 412-323-7141 or 911.

