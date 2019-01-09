Bodycam captures dramatic struggle between officer, murder suspect

LAKEMOOR COUNTY, Ill. - Investigators in Illinois released dramatic bodycam video of an officer locked in a desperate struggle with a fugitive wanted for murder who pulled a gun on her.
The life-or-death struggle in the predawn darkness happened July 26 on a quiet gravel path. Lakemoor officer Brianna Tedesco approaches an SUV with out-of-state plates.
The driver, who's asleep, says his name is James Dunkin. In the video, Tedesco tells the driver, "I just have to make sure, you know, we don't have any warrants or anything, which I'm sure you don't."
But in fact, James Dunkin is Kenneth Martell, wanted in Pennsylvania for murder. Tedesco writes down his plate number. Then she tells him, "They're not finding a driver's record for James Dunkin. Do you have anything in the vehicle with your name on it?"
Perhaps sensing he's been caught, Martell pulls a weapon. It happens so quickly, there was barely time to react. The struggle over the weapon lasts an agonizing 20 seconds.
Martell reaches for a second gun as Tedesco's backup arrives. That officer shoots Martell, who died at the scene. Tedesco was not hurt.
Police said a search of the nearby woods turned up several more weapons including rifles, shotguns and crossbows.
