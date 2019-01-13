Woman banned from Walmart after riding cart while drinking wine from Pringles can, police say

WICHITA FALLS, Texas - Police were called to a Texas Walmart after a woman was reportedly drinking wine from a Pringles can and riding an electric cart in the parking lot.
Officers responded to a call around 9 a.m. about a suspicious person in the store’s parking lot, the Times Record News reported. Investigators found the woman at a nearby restaurant and told her she was banned from the Walmart.
The caller said the woman had been riding around the store’s parking lot since 6:30 a.m., drinking wine from the potato chip can.
