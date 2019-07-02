Boy falls in gap between train, platform

SYDNEY, Australia - It was a heart-stopping moment when a child fell between a train and a platform at Sydenham Station in Sydney.
Security camera footage captured the February incident and was released to remind parents to be extra watchful as their kids get ready to go on break from school.
After the boy fell, other passengers immediately started signalling to the conductor while they reached down to pull the boy back up. The boy was later seen talking to a train station official.
There have been at least two other similar incidents involving children at train stations in Australia over the last several months.
Andrew Constance, the minister for transport and roads, said Tuesday that almost 200 children were injured on the Sydney trains network in the last year.
