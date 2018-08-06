  • Explosion sends fireball into sky at Italian airport

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    BORGO PANIGALE, Italy -

    A fireball was sent feet into the air near the airport in Bologna, Italy, Monday. Police told The Daily Star that the plume of fire was caused by an accident on a highway near the airport, but details are still coming in. 

    >> Read more trending news 

     

     

    Police said that there was a crash on the highway that caused the blast and fire, Metro reported.

    Cars are on fire under the highway at a Peugeot dealership, Metro reported.

    Firefighters are trying to douse the flames and ambulance crews are on scene, The Sun reported.

    Witnesses say that a car transporter may have been part of the crash. Others say a truck crashed through a wall and landed on the garage of the dealership, Metro reported.

     

    Drivers have been warned that it could be difficult to see because of the smoke from the blast. The road has been closed in both directions, The Daily Star reported.

    Check back for more on this developing story.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories