MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. - Firefighters worked to put out a massive house fire in Mount Oliver early Sunday morning.
Flames broke out at the home on Hays Avenue around 2:30 a.m.
Firefighters from several departments responded to fight the fire.
Neighbors tell Channel 11 fire crews sprayed their homes to keep the flames from spreading.
Neighbors said they looked out the back of the house and saw large flames and smoke.
No one was hurt. Investigators haven’t released the cause of the fire.
