Woman found shot to death inside SUV

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Lincoln-Lemington section of the city.
FOR BREAKING NEWS AND ALERTS DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP
Related Headlines
Investigators said officers responded to the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived at the scene they found a woman dead inside a parked SUV, officials said.
PHOTOS: Allegheny County's Most Wanted
The woman’s name has not been released.
WPXI is working to find out more from investigators. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for updates on this developing story.
TRENDING NOW:
- Unauthorized visitor makes way onto Steelers' practice field in full uniform
- NASA launches Parker Solar Probe, begins journey to 'touch the sun'
- Green Tree bank catches fire after car bursts into flames in drive-thru
- RAW VIDEO: Dashcam captures shootout with police
- Download the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}