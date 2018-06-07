  • Houston's Hobby Airport evacuated after device found at TSA checkpoint

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    HOUSTON -

    The security checkpoint at Houston’s Hobby Airport was evacuated early Thursday as authorities investigated a “suspicious device,” KHOU reports.

    Here are the latest updates:

    Update 6:43 a.m. EDT June 7: The suspicious device has been removed, the airport tweeted just after 6:30 a.m. EDT Thursday.

    TRENDING NOW:

    “Device has been removed, and TSA is re-opening the checkpoint and working to resume passenger screening,” Hobby Airport tweeted. “Expect some delays through security, and as always check with your carrier to see if your flight has been impacted.”

    Passenger Michael Oder tweeted a photo from the scene.

    “Looks like things are clearing,” he wrote.

    Update 6:26 a.m. EDT June 7: The airport confirmed the news in a tweet just after 6 a.m. EDT Thursday.

    “The TSA security line has been closed due to a suspicious device being found during screening,” the airport tweeted. “Please check with your carrier to see if your flight is being impacted by this delay. We will post updates as they become available.”

    One traveler tweeted that passengers had to evacuate the airport but were let back in:

    >> Read more trending news

    File photo of a TSA security checkpoint. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
     

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Houston's Hobby Airport evacuated after device found at TSA checkpoint

  • Headline Goes Here

    UPS human resources supervisor fired for allegedly posting racist…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Baby dies after eating lethal amount of crack, police say; mom charged

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen shot, killed by half-brother after argument over honey bun, deputies say

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: Alligator moves Florida couple's patio furniture in the middle of…